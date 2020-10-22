Darcie Lee Willhite

Darcie Willhite, 59, of Lemoore, CA passed away on October 17, 2020. She was born in Hanford, CA on September 2, 1961. She lived a majority of her life in the Central Valley, predominantly in Lemoore.
Darcie spent much of her working career in the medical billing field as a Certified Medical Coder. She was an avid reader, loved the outdoors, and cherished her pets. Darcie loved all her extended family, and the pride of her life was her children and grandchildren.
Darcie is preceded in death by her parents, Larry Willhite and Janey Bechtold. She is survived by her three children, Toby Hendrix and his wife Nickie of Hanford, CA, Trista Willhite of Lemoore, CA, and Tabin Vargas of Lemoore, CA; her siblings Amanda Willhite of Lemoore, CA, and Daniel Willhite of Oxnard, CA; her stepfather JJ Bechtold of Laton, CA; three grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
A celebration of life will be privately held for family and close friends at Hanford Church of Christ.
Family and friends may visit www.phippsdale.com to send condolences to the family.
