Daniel Vander Moren
November 26, 1942-February 8, 2020
Daniel Vander Moren passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born on November 26, 1942 to John and Mena Vander Moren in Hanford, California.
Dan attended Hanford Christian and Hanford High school graduating in 1961. He then attended and graduated from Fresno Business College.
You have free articles remaining.
He owned Fowler Crane for many years and farmed a grape vineyard in the Fresno area. After an accident he sold the vineyard and moved to Clovis.
He is survived by his loving wife, Judy, for 51 years, his stepson Alan Kiser, and two step grandchildren Hailey and Jacob.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Barbara Jean, and his step daughter Cassandra.
Surviving sibblings are his brother, William Vander Moren (Grace), sisters Martha Chandler, Cora (Clarence) Vryhof and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.
Arrangements by Clovis Funeral Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.