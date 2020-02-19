Daniel Vander Moren

November 26, 1942-February 8, 2020

Daniel Vander Moren passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born on November 26, 1942 to John and Mena Vander Moren in Hanford, California.

Dan attended Hanford Christian and Hanford High school graduating in 1961. He then attended and graduated from Fresno Business College.

He owned Fowler Crane for many years and farmed a grape vineyard in the Fresno area. After an accident he sold the vineyard and moved to Clovis.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy, for 51 years, his stepson Alan Kiser, and two step grandchildren Hailey and Jacob.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Barbara Jean, and his step daughter Cassandra.

Surviving sibblings are his brother, William Vander Moren (Grace), sisters Martha Chandler, Cora (Clarence) Vryhof and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.

Arrangements by Clovis Funeral Chapel.

