January 24, 1969-January 20, 2020

Daniel Ray Herriage 50 passed away on January 20, 2020 at his home in Winnemucca, NV. Daniel was born on January 24, 1969 in Hanford California to Marvin and Audery Herriage, Daniel is survived by his wife Rosanne Virginia Herriage, and the daughter's, Stephaine Herriage, Kayla Herriage and Jessicca Herriage, grandson Jeremy Houser and his 2 new grandchildren on the way, his mother Audrey Herriage, sisters Melissa Herriage, Theresa (Herriage) Nicks and his son in law Jacob Hand. Daniel was preceded in death by his father Marvin Herriage and brother Gerald Herriage.

In Daniel's younger years he was a long haul driver, he loved his job because it gave him the opportunity to see the country. He loved music and it was something he loved to share with his family. Daniel had a huge heart and found great joy in helping others.

The biggest joys in his life were his girls, his grandson and his grandchildren that are on their way. Before he passed he made sure to buy outfits for each of the new babies to come home from the hospital in from him.

Daniel was a character who loved making people laugh and joking with them, he was a great man who we all love and miss dearly.

The family would like to thank Ruth Seeser and Stephen Seeser, Thea and Olyna from Guiling Light Hospice, Echo Matthews and Huntsman Cancer Institute for all of their help and love during this time

A celebration of life and pot luck will be held on Febuary 22 between 2:oo pm and 5:00 pm at Lily of The Valley Church 608 Vine St. Lemoore.

