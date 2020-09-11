You have permission to edit this article.
Daniel Pops Montoya
Daniel Pops Montoya

December 15, 1999-August 10, 2020

Daniel Pops Montoya was born December 15, 1999. He left us on August 10, 2020. He was a 2018 Selma High School graduate. He was planning on attending Reedley College this fall in hopes and dreams of becoming a music producer. He had a few nicknames Dj and Homer.

Daniel had a beautiful spirit and soul. He had a heart of gold and definitely left an imprint on the hearts of everyone who met him. He was a gentle giant full of love, morals, had respect especially towards our elders. He loved listening and making music. Daniel also enjoyed playing with his niece and nephews, his xbox or with his dog, Zacare. He was a peacemaker. He would always bring the family together and loved to find humor in the most awkward moments. Being around him was always joyous and endless laughter.

Daniel is survived by his mother Eulalia Dominguez and his father Daniel Montoya. Grandparents MaryAnn and Apolinar Celis and Alice and Daniel Montoya Sr. Sister MaryAnn Montoya. Brother Edward Montoya. Niece Pennie Radar. Nephews Nicholai Radar and Nathan Montoya. Aunts, uncles, and many cousins.

