Daniel James Dobbs, SR
September 8, 1946 -July 24, 2020
Daniel James Dobbs, Sr. of Hanford, CA was called to be with our Lord and Savior on July 24, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Ann Dobbs; Sister Golda, Brother Glen, Brother Raymond, and Sister Yvonne. Sons: Daniel Jr, Robert and Tom, plus 11 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren.
