Daniel Gonzales

July 11, 1938- October 2, 2019

Daniel “Moto” Gonzales Jr., age 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Oct. 2, 2019. After a long two month hospital battle, Danny made his ascent to heaven.

He was born in Texas in 1938 to Daniel and Patricia Gonzales along with sisters: Ruth Acosta, Lupe Reyes, and Molly Gonzales. He married his childhood sweetheart Sarah Gonzales and is survived by their two children Judee and Gale, in addition to grandchildren Richard and Gabriella Martinez. Known as “Moto” in his hometown Selma, CA he exuded city pride. You could always find him at Selma High sporting events, local coffee shops, and playing Santa Claus during the Christmas season. Danny also devoted many hours to various activities such as: Selma Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club of Fresno and the Mexican American Club. Whether it was through his job, club activities or the PTA he always looked out for and helped others.

Viewing for Daniel will be on Thursday, October 10, from 4-7pm at Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home. His life will be remembered and celebrated on Friday, October 11 at the Selma Church of God at 12:00pm. Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Gonzales Family.

