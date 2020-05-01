× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Daniel E. Brown

January 21, 1954-April 25, 2020

Daniel E. Brown, 66, of Hanford, made his Heavenly journey home on April 25, 2020, after a long illness. He was born January 21, 1954, to Tony and Carolyn Sue (Coplin) Brown. He was a 1972 graduate of Hanford High.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his sisters Belynda Stephens and Tamara Brown, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.

As Danny requested, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Danny's memory to Valley Children's Hospital.

He will be greatly missed.

