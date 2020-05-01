Daniel E. Brown
0 entries

Daniel E. Brown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Daniel E. Brown

January 21, 1954-April 25, 2020

Daniel E. Brown, 66, of Hanford, made his Heavenly journey home on April 25, 2020, after a long illness. He was born January 21, 1954, to Tony and Carolyn Sue (Coplin) Brown. He was a 1972 graduate of Hanford High.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his sisters Belynda Stephens and Tamara Brown, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.

As Danny requested, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Danny's memory to Valley Children's Hospital.

He will be greatly missed.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News