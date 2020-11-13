Daniel Calata of Avenal passed away surrounded by his family at home on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 71.Daniel was born in Estipac, Jalisco, Mexico to Juan Calata and Ramona Rodriguez. Daniels family was very important to him. He helped to raise his sisters, he loved his wife and children and loved to be with his grandchildren. He was a longtime member of St. Josephs Church in Avenal and enjoyed going out for coffee after mass on Sundays. Daniel was a farm worker and was a very hard worker. He started working at a very young age and he enjoyed working, wheather it was working on cars, washing his Nissan, gardening and taking care of his orange trees or taking care of his yard. He was very strict about his grass and making sure people stayed off of it to the point of his kids having to play in the yard while he was away at work. Daniels favorite foods were bananas, strawberries, donuts, egg whites, chile rellenos and chicken kidneys. He also enjoyed watching wrestling.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 50 years Maria De Jesus Calata, 4 children: Rosaura Jimenez of Avenal, Jaime Calata, Sr. of Palm Springs, Gerardo Calata and Maira Calata both of Avenal. 9 grandchildren, 3 sisters: Juana Calata, Maxima Calata & Ana Calata all of Mexico.
A Vigil Rosary Service will be held on Thursday at 6:00 P.M. at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Avenal. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:00 A.M. at St. Josephs with burial to follow at Sunflower Fields in Lemoore. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.