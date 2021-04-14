Dalton “Odell” Amerson passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at the age of 84. He was born August 21, 1936 to Granville “Doc” and Bertha Amerson in Webber Falls, Oklahoma. As a result of the Dust Bowl, the family relocated to Stratford in 1938. Odell graduated from Lemoore High School in 1954, followed by enrollment at College of the Sequoia's. He celebrated a 48-year loyal and valued employee career with Jones Farms.
He had 3 great joys within his fulfilled life. First, as a gifted base guitar player, he performed with Jerry Cardoza and the Countrymen Band in various cities throughout the Valley. Secondly, his gift of gab and warming personality were traits that allowed him to enjoy volunteering with the American Cancer Society Daffodil Day fundraiser, World Impact Sonshine Thrift store and AT&T Pro-Am golf tournament. Lastly, his fondness for golf along with his adventuresome spirit led he and his wife, Lavonia, along with many friends to travel and play courses in 23 states and Canada.
Lavonia, the love of his life, entered heaven in 2013 where she has welcomed his arrival. Also proceeding his death were his parents Doc Amerson and Bertha Amerson Virden, sisters Marie McClenaghan, Evelyn Eakin and Patsy Cheek. Odell is survived by daughter Janean Wolfe and her husband Don of Fresno; son Jeff Amerson of Stratford; grandson Justin Amerson of Reno, NV; nephew Melvin Ellis and niece Diane Foster. The family would like to thank Georgie Barker for assisting with his care during the final days.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11am on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Church of the Nazarene, 726 East D. Street in Lemoore. Friends who wish may contribute to the American Heart Association, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 742030, Los Angeles, CA 90074 or their favorite charity
