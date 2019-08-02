{{featured_button_text}}

Dale Lee (Souza) Parker

September 14, 1938-July 23, 2019

Dale Lee (Souza) Parker from Arroyo Grande, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was 80 years of age.

Dale was born in Lemoore, Ca. on September 14, 1938, to parents Lena Wooldridge, and Fred Souza. She was the mother of two sons, Donald G. Parker Jr., and Douglas J. Parker. Dale had our grandchildren, Ryan, Luke, Donnie, and Gina.

Though Dale loved living in the Village, she always talked about the San Joaquin Valley with fondness. She will be laid to rest in Hanford, where her mother is buried.

Dale loved children, and worked for many years at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, as a kinder Catholic teacher.

She loved nature, especially spending time in the mountains. She cared

for the earth, and felt strongly that everyone should plant trees to help clean the air.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Arbor Day Foundation, or any charity of your choice.

A memorial mass will be held Wednesday, August 14 at 1pm at St.

Patrick's Church, Arroyo Grande, CA.

