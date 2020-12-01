You have permission to edit this article.
Dale G. Singleton
July 28, 1943-November 22, 2020

Dale G. Singleton of Riverdale, California passed away on November 22, 2020. Dale was born in Laton, California on July 28, 1943.

Dale began his military career in the Air Force. He later served in the Navy Reserves, and worked as a civil servant at the West Los Angeles VA Hospital until his retirement in 1994.

Dale provided dutiful and loving care for his wife, Golena R. Singleton, prior to her death last year. He is also preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.

Dale is survived by his sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and his stepchildren, Sharlotte, Jaime, Teresa, Kathy and Frank. Dale also leaves behind several step-grandchildren, including Holly and Mallory Breshears.

Burial will be at San Joaquin National Cemetery in Santa Nella, California. A graveside memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

