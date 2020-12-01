Dale G. Singleton of Riverdale, California passed away on November 22, 2020. Dale was born in Laton, California on July 28, 1943.
Dale began his military career in the Air Force. He later served in the Navy Reserves, and worked as a civil servant at the West Los Angeles VA Hospital until his retirement in 1994.
Dale provided dutiful and loving care for his wife, Golena R. Singleton, prior to her death last year. He is also preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.
Dale is survived by his sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and his stepchildren, Sharlotte, Jaime, Teresa, Kathy and Frank. Dale also leaves behind several step-grandchildren, including Holly and Mallory Breshears.
Burial will be at San Joaquin National Cemetery in Santa Nella, California. A graveside memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.