Cruz Castañon

Cruz Garcia Castañon, a long time Hanford resident, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born May 3, 1927 to Sefarino and Mary Castañon. Cruz was born into a large family of 3 brothers and 8 sisters. He was a proud veteran who served his country in the Army from 1945 to 1947. After the military, he worked in a battery factory in Los Angeles and then returned to Hanford where he worked in agriculture. For 20 some years prior to retirement, he worked as a custodian at Central Valley Hospital.