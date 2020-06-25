Cruz Castañon
May 3, 1927 – June 19, 2020
Cruz Garcia Castañon, a long time Hanford resident, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born May 3, 1927 to Sefarino and Mary Castañon. Cruz was born into a large family of 3 brothers and 8 sisters. He was a proud veteran who served his country in the Army from 1945 to 1947. After the military, he worked in a battery factory in Los Angeles and then returned to Hanford where he worked in agriculture. For 20 some years prior to retirement, he worked as a custodian at Central Valley Hospital.
Cruz is survived by his son Cruz C. Castañon and his wife Nancy of Los Angeles. He leaves two grandchildren; Daniel Castañon and Nicholas Castañon of Los Angeles. Also surviving are three sisters; Alice Romero, Alexandra Tilley, and Sarah Castañon; and many nieces and nephews. He is lovingly remembered by his family as a kind and generous soul.
Graveside services for Cruz will take place on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10:00 am at Calvary Cemetery, 11680 S. 10th Ave, Hanford, CA. Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford, CA.
