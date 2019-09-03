Craig Bruce Stone
May 1, 1960- August 26, 2019
Craig Bruce Stone passed away on August 26, 2019 at the age of 59.
Craig was born to Bruce and Shirley Stone in Kingsburg, CA on May 1, 1960, the fourth of five children. From his first day to his last, he lived his life to the fullest, with a huge smile and boisterous laugh.
Growing up a country boy on his parents' ranch, he raised pigs, rode dirt bikes and swam in the canals. He was a gifted athlete, especially in swimming and football, in which he won several awards, and played the trumpet in the jazz and pep bands. He was part of the Valley Championship Kingsburg High School football team and the City County All Star team, graduating in 1978. He then went on to play football at College of the Sequoias before transferring to Reedley College. This is where he met the love of his life, Gloria Martin.
Craig and Gloria were married in October 1981 and had three daughters, Heather, Kimberly and Cassandra. They raised their daughters in rural Kansas, where he loved watching the thunderstorms. Craig's love of sports continued as he enthusiastically coached his daughters' swim team and cheered them on at their sporting events. He worked in nuclear power and was an intelligent and passionate supporter of the industry. Craig was dynamic, charismatic and warm, making friends easily everywhere he moved. And in the last 20 years he moved a few times, always with his wife by his side and his girls close. In 2003, they came back to California to be closer to family - nothing meant more to Craig than his family. The joy and playfulness he exhibited as a dad and uncle was further displayed when he became a grandpa (“Papa”) to Dylan and Clara, doing whatever he could to make them smile and laugh. He was happiest when he had a room full of people, loudly laughing and talking and eating the amazing food he had made. His prodigious skills in the kitchen were well known and he was an adventurous chef with his wife and daughters serving as taste testers. His hobbies included playing golf, sourdough bread making, and watching sports, especially his Chicago Bears, San Francisco Giants, and Kansas Jayhawks. He was an animal lover and took his dogs with him everywhere, including on trips around the yard on the riding lawn mower.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Gloria Stone; three daughters, Heather Stone, Kimberly Stone and Cassandra (Casey) Sershon; two grandchildren, Dylan and Clara Sershon; his mother, Shirley Stone; four siblings, Jacquie Johnson, Susan (David) Squaglia, Julie (Gary) Olson, David (Michelle) Stone; sisters-in-law, Nancy Vesely and Maria Martin; twenty-three nieces and nephews; sixteen great-nieces and nephews; and his dog, Scout. He was preceded by his father, Albert Bruce Stone and his beloved dog, Cricket.
Memorial contributions can be made to the ASPCA.
