Corinne Ann (Urner) Cooper
September 11, 1935 – April 3, 2019
Corinne Ann (Urner) Cooper passed away on April 3rd in Denver, Colorado.
She was 83. Corinne lived most of her life in California. Corrinne was born and educated in Long Beach, California.
She married Eddie E. Cooper, and the couple raised their two young children, Jeff and Laura, in Southern California until moving to Missouri in 1979. The family returned to California in 1983 – settling in Hanford where Eddie became a partner in a local cable engineering company. Corinne settled in Denver after her husband's death in 2001. Corinne loved music, reading, pets, and crossword puzzles.
She is survived by son Jeff (and wife Camille) of Denver, daughter Laura (and partner Stacie Licon) of Fresno, step-daughter Jeanne (and partner Mitch Mora) of Rancho Cucamonga, and grandchildren Danny Cooper, Brian Mora, Mack Cooper and Mia Cooper.
A Private Graveside burial service was held at Hanford Cemetery.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 21st at 10:00 a.m. at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N. Douty St, Hanford.
Memorial donations may be made to any animal shelter.
Family and Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 584-5591.
