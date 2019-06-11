{{featured_button_text}}

Connie Singh

January 22, 1928 - May 29, 2019

Connie Singh, 91 of Selma, passed away on May 29, 2019

Visitation will be held at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel, 2014 Arrants St. Selma on Tuesday, June 11th, 5-7 with the Rosary being recited at 6pm. Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Floral Memorial Park.

