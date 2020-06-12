In the early hours of the morning, on June 1, 2020, Scott Skrinde watered his beloved tomato garden for the last time. Colben Scott Skrinde, known by most as Scott, died peacefully at his home on June 1, 2020. Born to Lillian (Lemon) Goodson and Colben Solfest Skrinde on April 18, 1942, in Everett Washington, he was the happy and energetic big brother to James (Jimmy) Goodson and Dale Goodson. He served valiantly in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was forever a proud American. Scott met his sweetheart, Dorris Marie Franks, and they were married in 1963. His love and devotion to his wife was a beautiful blessing to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a loving family man who spent countless hours serving not only his family, but his friends and his community. He worked as an electrician and was the owner of Pioneer Electric in Hanford. He loved John Wayne, playing card games with his family, Pepsi in the can, gardening, and Superior Dairy chocolate chip ice cream. Later in life, he worked as a civilian Maintenance supervisor at Lemoore Naval Air Station at the base hospital. He loved to be busy and he loved meeting people. He was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and loved the Lord.