Colben Scott Skrinde
April 8, 1942 June 1, 2020
In the early hours of the morning, on June 1, 2020, Scott Skrinde watered his beloved tomato garden for the last time. Colben Scott Skrinde, known by most as Scott, died peacefully at his home on June 1, 2020. Born to Lillian (Lemon) Goodson and Colben Solfest Skrinde on April 18, 1942, in Everett Washington, he was the happy and energetic big brother to James (Jimmy) Goodson and Dale Goodson. He served valiantly in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was forever a proud American. Scott met his sweetheart, Dorris Marie Franks, and they were married in 1963. His love and devotion to his wife was a beautiful blessing to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a loving family man who spent countless hours serving not only his family, but his friends and his community. He worked as an electrician and was the owner of Pioneer Electric in Hanford. He loved John Wayne, playing card games with his family, Pepsi in the can, gardening, and Superior Dairy chocolate chip ice cream. Later in life, he worked as a civilian Maintenance supervisor at Lemoore Naval Air Station at the base hospital. He loved to be busy and he loved meeting people. He was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and loved the Lord.
He leaves behind his wife, Dorris, and his four children: Julia Otto, Rebekah Skrinde, Neil Skrinde, and Emily Berrett. He is survived by 13 grandchildren who all stole his heart and by three little great-grandchildren who will forever miss their PaPa. He is also survived by his brother, Dale Goodson, and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends too numerous to count. The world lost a good man, the likes of which are few and far between. We celebrate his life and his legacy.
He will be laid to rest privately at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Services by Peoples Funeral Chapel, Hanford, CA.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.