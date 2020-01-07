{{featured_button_text}}
Clifford Gene Wiens

May 13, 1933 - December 31, 2019

Clifford Gene Wiens was born in Dodge City, Kansas May 13, 1933 and passed away in Fresno, California on December 31, 2019 at the age of 86. He was the loving husband to his wife Laura for 64 years.

Cliff is survived by his wife Laura of Kingsburg, California, son Ron and his wife Mary (Isaak) of San Jose, California, daughter Pam and her husband Chuck (Bartel) of Kingsburg, California, along with five grandchildren and four (nearly 5) great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, 11am, at Hope Kingsburg Mennonite Brethren Church, 1301 Stroud Avenue, Kingsburg, California.

Remembrances may be made to Hope Kingsburg Church or to the donor's favorite charity.

Service information

Jan 10
Memorial
Friday, January 10, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Hope Kingsburg Mennonite Brethran Church
1301 Stroud Avenue
Kingsburg, CA 93631
