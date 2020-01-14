Cletha Jane Meisenheimer
April 26,1929-December 14, 2019
Cletha Jane Meisenheimer passed away on December 14, 2019. She was born on April 26,1929 in Brownwood, TX to Walter and Nina Mae Newton.
Jane attended school in Newcastle, TX and Artesia, NM before moving to California after she completed high school. Jane graduated from Fresno City College with a teaching degree. During the summer and holiday breaks from college, she worked as an operator for the phone company, where she met Jack Meisenheimer, who she eventually married.
Aside from being an educator in the Selma Unified School District, Jane was very active in her church. She held several positions in the church including Sunday School Superintendent, Chairman of the Board of Deaconess, Church Clerk and served on the Board of Trustees.
She was very involved in youth activities while her children, Cletha and David, were growing up. Jane was a Girl Scout Leader and chaperone for the high school band.
After Jane and Jack retired, they traveled throughout the US and Canada in their RV. They enjoyed their long trips, making many memories and meeting new friends.
Jane is preceded in death by Jack, her husband of 53 years. She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Cletha and Gary Sala; son and daughter-in-law, David and Pam Meisenheimer; granddaughters Jennifer, Meredith and Melanie as well as two great-granddaughters.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church, Selma, CA
Remembrances may be sent to the American Heart Association or the MS Society.
