Claud Douglas Oxford
0 entries

Claud Douglas Oxford

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Claud Douglas Oxford

November 17, 1942 – April 11, 2020

Claud Douglas Oxford, 77, of Hanford passed away April 11th. Private services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

To plant a tree in memory of Claud Oxford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News