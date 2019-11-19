Clarence Howard

Clarence Harvey "Dean" Howard
February 26, 1935 - November 4, 2019
Clarence Harvey “Dean” Howard passed away peacefully at his home in Armona on Monday November 4, 2019. Dean was 84 years old.
Dean was born at home on Feb 26, 1935 in Springdale Arkansas to Clarence and Florence Howard. Dean attended the Old Grammar School, which is no longer in existence from first through eighth grade, and graduated from Hanford High School in 1953. Dean loved sports and played basketball, baseball & track.
He met and married his first wife, Carol Houston and had two beautiful girls, Debbie Lynn and Brenda Lee. During his marriage he joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Whidbey Island in Washington, during which time his Mother, Florence passed away after being ill from Cancer. He was also stationed in Long Beach, CA and made two cruises over seas as a Gunnery Officer. During an overseas stint, Dean also lost his Father. Dean and Carol parted ways after Dean served four years in the U.S. Navy.
After the Navy, Dean worked for his Brother In Law, Woody Robertson, driving truck hauling coal to Coalinga, then he went to work for Lucerne Creamery in Hanford, before going to work for Armstrong Rubberirelli, where he worked over 33 years as a tire builder. Dean was well recognized and accomplished setting records as a tire builder and having his name placed on a billboard outside of the Armstrong Rubber Plant.
In 1964 he met and married the love of his life Marty Gill and they made their initial home in Hanford, CA, before buying their first home in Armona where Dean wanted to live. Five years after getting married they had a beautiful baby girl, Vicki Lynn and in 1971, a handsome baby boy Russell Dean was born completing their family. Dean enjoyed watching his children play sports growing up and was very proud of both of his children. He also enjoyed going to his grand-daughters, Mikaela and Ryalee's basketball games from age four NJB, YMCA, grammar school and high school every week during high school. He only missed one home game of Ryalee's four years Varsity Basketball. He was loved all his grandchildren dearly. He was a very fun loving Grandpa.
Dean had been battling dementia and slow form of Prostate Cancer which has required 24 hour care over the last two years. His wife had the help of her loving Daughter in Law, Christal, Grand-daughter Ryalee Howard, and Ally Tolbert who all deeply loved helping him.
Dean was a loving Husband, Father, Father In Law, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Friend.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Vicki Lynn and all six of his siblings. He will be dearly missed by all.
Dean is survived by his wife, Mary Gill Howard, his son Russell Howard and his wife Christal Howard, son in law Bryan Johnson. Four Grandchildren Mikaela Howard, Ryalee Howard, Bailey Johnson and Chase Johnson and one Great Granddaughter Paisley. Adopted Granddaughter Ally Tolbert who also cared for him during his illness and has grew up with the family over last 16 years.
Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday November 23rd at 12:00 pm. For more information please contact Russell Howard @ 559-816-0315.
