Clarence E. Fagundes

Clarence Enos Fagundesthere are not enough words to describe the wonderful
life he lived.97 years of strength and devotion to his family and his life.
Clarence was born on July 10, 1923 to John and Mary Fagundes from Hanford, and he resided in Hanford his entire life.
He grew up in Hanford with his brother Johnny and two sisters, Lucille and Gerri.
He had no idea that he would become a pioneer of our valley. He farmed many acres of pistachios, almonds, corn, and cotton. He owned catfish ponds and a dairy, as well as an exotic fruit Kiwi packing shed. His first job was milking cows before and after school along with his siblings..and oh the stories they could tell.
He attended Wayne school with 35 other students. One of those students, Lena Lemos, would eventually become his soul mate.
He grew up to be a stellar young man, and continued helping on the family farm. Clarence and Lena reunited on 8 ½ Avenue in Hanford, and after a 3 year courtship, were married on November 19, 1945. They began their family in 1948, with the birth of their son Myron followed by the birth of their daughter Carol four years later. The family grew larger with grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Clarence farmed until the end of his lifestill climbing up into the Freightliner to move equipment with his son and grandson at the age of 95.
His legacy will go on forever. Clarence Enos Fagundes is survived by his son Myron Clarence Fagundes and wife, Ellen; grandson Jason Fagundes and wife, Stacey; granddaughter Kimberly Fagundes-Dunn, great granddaughters Caitlyn Fagundes, Darienne Fagundes-Dunn, and Alyssa Fagundes, great grandsons Kaden Fagundes- Dunn and Logan Fagundes, brother John Fagundes Sr. and wife Polly, and sister Gerri Howe and husband Ceil Howe, Jr. , and two great God children Mackenzie Streeper and Breanna Miranda. He was preceded in death by his wife Lena Fagundes, and daughter Carol Newton.
The family wishes to give a special acknowledgement to Bert and Dean Eck who were like another set of children to Clarence and Lena. In addition, special thanks to Shannon, Debbie, and Wendy for their love as well as caring for Clarences needs on a daily basis.
As our souls nestle into a new comfort, we are eternally indebted to those who have sent their love, thoughts, and prayers for our patriarch, our chief, Clarence E. Fagundes. Special thanks to Ellen Fagundes for being the best caretaker that any parent could ever have.
Visitation for Clarence is limited due to pandemic restrictions. Visitation will be on Saturday morning, December 12, 2020 from 8:30am 10:00am at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford, CA. Graveside service will take place on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10:30 at Calvary Cemetery, Hanford, CA.
