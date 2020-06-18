Clara Pearl Schales
Clara Pearl Schales

Clara Pearl Schales

October 10, 1935 – June 13, 2020

Clara Pearl Schales, 84, of Armona passed away June 13th. Services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

