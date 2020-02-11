Christopher Lee Hoffman, age 49, passed away suddenly on February 5, 2020. Chris loved his God and his country. He lived his faith. His children were his pride and joy. He loved to joke around with his granddaughters. Chris would give you the shirt off his back. If you were a guest at the Hoffman home he made sure you were never hungry. Cooking was his passion, which he shared with his children. Chris possessed the gift of hospitality. He loved people, all people, unconditionally. He knew no strangers. He was blessed with a keen sense of humor, which was such a gift to all who were fortunate to know him. When you'd been in Chris' presence, you felt happy and special.