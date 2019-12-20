Christopher Lee Cunningham
June 1, 1966 – December 17, 2019
Christopher “Chris” Cunningham of Lemoore passed away in Clovis, California on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the age of 53. He was surrounded by his wife, his three children and two of his brothers when he left on his journey. Chris was born in Portsmouth, Ohio to Ronald and Judy Cunningham. Chris joined the Navy right out of high school and was stationed at several bases, including Naval Air Station Lemoore until he retired from active duty in 2010. Chris served 35-plus years of service to the Navy; 26 on active duty both as Machinist Mate and Navy Counselor, and nine years as an HR professional. Chris was a devoted family man and did whatever he could for his children and family. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Lemoore.
Chris's love for children made him very popular with the kids. His “gang” he called the young ones that crossed paths with our family and would ignore their own family members when he's around.
Chris is survived by his wife of 25 years Jeanes Cunningham of Lemoore, 3 children: Ashley Cunningham of Flushing, NY., Shon Cunningham and Matti Cunningham of Los Angeles, CA., two honorary sons Javier Sanchez of Coalinga, CA., and Manuel Castaneda of Santa Cruz, CA., 6 siblings: Kimberly Cunningham of West Portsmouth, OH., Judy (Timothy) Shields of Maysville, KY., Angie (John) Bevins of West Portsmouth, OH., Robert (Charlena) Cunningham of Wurtland, KY., Ronald (Trinda) Cunningham of Berwick, LA., and Matthew Cunningham of West Portsmouth, OH., along with a host of other relatives and friends. Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald & Judy Cunningham and 2 brothers: Steven Cunningham & William Cunningham.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at NAS Lemoore Base Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 27 at 11:00 a.m. at NAS Lemoore Base Chapel. In Lieu of flowers, contribution to Terry's House, 2730 Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93721, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, 822 Hancock Ave, Lemoore, CA 93245 or American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., #201, Fresno, CA 93711 would be appreciated.
