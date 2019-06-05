{{featured_button_text}}
Christina M. Geren (Dutra)

November 26, 1972-May 13, 2019

Christina Marie Geren passed away too soon on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the age of 46 in Baltimore, Maryland due to complications from surgery. Christina was born on November 26, 1972 in Hanford, Ca to Edward J. Dutra and Deborah Goodwin.

Christina was predeceased by her mother; Deborah Goodwin, sister; Sarah Dutra, Grandparents; Ira Goodwin and Sarah Sandburg and Step-mother; Nadine Dutra.

Christina was a loving wife and mother that enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and her beloved pets.

She is survived by her husband Joshua Geren, son Joseph Geren of Aberdeen, Maryland, daughters; Ashley Veach of Maryland, Brittney Pineda and son-in-law Ernesto Pineda of New Jersey, grandsons; Spencer Pineda and Syrus Pineda, her father; Edward Dutra of Galt, Ca, sister; Diana Wegner and brother-in-law Donald Wegner of Galt, Ca. nephews; Terry and Trevor Dutra, nieces; Alyssa and Sarah Wegner, Debra Dutra, grandparents; Henry and Angie Dutra, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 12:30pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Chapel, 100 W. Bush Street, Hanford, CA.

Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Service

