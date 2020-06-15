Christina Lynne Hansen
Christina Lynne Hansen

Christina Lynne Hansen

October 25, 1954 – June 11, 2020

Christina Lynne Hansen, 65, of Visalia, passed away on June 11th. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 17th at People's Funeral Chapel.

