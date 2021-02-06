Chester Dean Salyer was born on February 19, 1941 in Phoenix, Arizona to Lexington and Maudie Salyer. He entered into eternal rest on January 27, 2021, in Hanford, California at the age of 79 years.
Chester attended Caruthers High School and upon his completion he join the United States Air Force, after an honorable discharge, he was hired at NAS Lemoore, as a lead boiler mechanic, where he retired after 30 years.
He married his love Edith/ Edie Phelps (Avery) in 1976. He helped raise her three children, Cammy Affolter (Doug), Chad Phelps (April), Carla Tweed (Matthew), Deanna Salyer. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren; Aaron, Blake, Brett, Brandon, Alexandria, Brooke and Noah; his eight great-grandchildren.
No services at this time due to COVID.
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA. You may visit Chesters story at www.ywcares.con and write condolences.
