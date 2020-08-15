Cheryl Lou Davis
September 10, 1964 August 7, 2020
Cheryl Lou Davis of the Santa Rosa Rancheria passed away at home at the age of 55. Cheryl was born in Fresno to Clyde and Joann Davis. Cheryl loved the Lord and had a very good spirit. She enjoyed selling her jewelry, listening to music and dancing. She liked to have a good time, even if that means just playing Sonic on her iPad.
Cheryl is survived by her 4 children: Arthur Ignacio, Jr., Eddie Ignacio, John Ignacio and Violet Ignacio, 11 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, her mother Joann Davis, 5 siblings: Madeline (Davis) Hernandez, Timmy Davis, Patricia (Davis) Brito, Gabriel Grigsby and Marlene (Garfield) Garcia. She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Ignacio, Sr. and father Clyde Davis.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17th from 4:00 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Vigil Rosary Service will be held on Monday at 6:00 P.M. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. at the Santa Rosa Rancheria Cemetery.
