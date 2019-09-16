{{featured_button_text}}

Charline Scow Higgins

March 21, 1934-September 11, 2019

Charline Scow Higgins passed away on September 11th, 2019. Graveside service to be held on September 20th, 2019 11AM at the Porterville Cemetery.

