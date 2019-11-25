CHARLES GURNEY COE
May 17, 1940-November 12, 2019
CHARLES GURNEY COE Charles G. Coe, 79, of Menifee, Riverside County passed away November 12, 2019 at Loma Linda Medical Center, Murrieta, of complications due to diabetes. Mr. Coe was born at the Hanford Sanitarium on May 17, 1940, the son of native Hanfordites Jack and Eloise Coe and the grandson of Gurney and Alta Coe and J. Larry and Emma Lee Smith.
He attended Jefferson and Pioneer Union schools through eighth grade. He studied agriculture and played trumpet in the band at Hanford High School and graduated with the Class of 1958. Charles joined the U.S. Navy after graduation and was a radioman based in San Diego. He became a central office installer for the General Telephone Company and then a transportation engineer at Caltrans. He was a member of the Hanford First Baptist Church as a child and young adult and the Menifee Bible Church at the time of his death. He was an avid bowler and a frequent backpacker when health permitted. Mr. Coe married Marie Jaep in 1967. They had a family of two, Charles (Chuck) and Tina.
He married Margaret (Peggy) Edwards in 2003. He is survived by his wife Peggy, his brother Jim, his children Chuck and Tina, two grandchildren, Breanna and Raynee, two stepchildren, Eric Petersen and Christina Mendoza, and three nieces. A memorial service was held on November 15 at the Menifee Bible Church.
Charles was buried at the Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, California. Remembrances in lieu of flowers may be sent to Menifee Bible Church, 26815 Murrieta Road, Menifee, CA 92585.
