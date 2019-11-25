{{featured_button_text}}
Charles E. Huffman

February 9, 1939-November 15, 2019

Charles E. Huffman 80 of Hanford CA passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 in Fresno CA. He was born on February 9, 1939 in Hanford CA to Clyde and Lena Huffman. He had one sister, Bell Fraley. All three preceded him in death, as well as daughter Anda Hofmans.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Eddy Dell, Brother-in-law James Fraley, daughter Henie Ring, grandchildren Chloe Montgomery, Spencer Hofmans, Madisen and Ainsley Ring, and extended family and his four-legged baby Missy.

A memorial service will be held on December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at First Christian Reformed Church, 2175 Leoni Drive, Hanford CA.

