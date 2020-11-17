Celso M. Hernandez, age 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born on April 6, 1925 in Jalisco, Mexico. After some years of homeschooling, he married Salvadora Vera on 2/11/1948. He migrated to Selma, California under the Bracero Program in the 70s and moved with his family in the early 80s. As a worker in the fields for over 50 years, Celso will be remembered as a hard worker and someone who took pride in providing for his family. He will also be remembered as an excellent storyteller, and for his references to popular Spanish sayings and funny anecdotes about others. He was a warm spirit with an abundance of friends. He is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Salvadora Hernandez, and his children, Jesus Hernandez, Estanislaus Hernandez, Simon Hernandez, Celso Hernandez, Ernesto Hernandez, Margarita Hernandez, Carmen Arvizu, Carlos Hernandez, Clemencia Bernal, Saturnino Hernandez, Rebecca Acosta, Maria C. Hernandez, Marta Correa, and Frank Hernandez. He is also survived by over 50 grandchildren and multiple great grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held at Thomas Marcom Funeral Home 2345 McCall Ave. Selma, CA on November 16, 2020. Rosary and Mass will be held at St,. Joseph Church 2441 Dockery Ave. Selma, CA on November 17, 2020. Burial Service will be at Selma Cemetery immediately after the Mass. Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hernandez Family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.