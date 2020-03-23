Celine Lehner Gonzales

Hanford, California native and daughter of the late Conrad L. and Josephine Miranda Gonzales, passed away at her home in Greer, South Carolina. Her husband and daughters were both by her side. Surviving are her husband Mark W. Lehner at home; Two daughters both of the Denver Colorado area, Siovean M. Lehner and Jocelin P. Lehner and her husband Dean Pittman; Her sister, Laura Gonzales of Hanford, California. Celine was predeceased by her brother Albert Gonzales. Celine was the Sales Manager at The Farm House, Inc. in Landrum SC, a local equestrian supply and tack shop. She was also a faithful parish member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in Greer, SC. She was a graduate of Hanford High School, earned her Associates Degree from College of the Sequoias in Visalia California, then attended the University of California Irvine.