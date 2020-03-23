Celine Lehner Gonzales
November 25, 1960-March 16, 2020

Hanford, California native and daughter of the late Conrad L. and Josephine Miranda Gonzales, passed away at her home in Greer, South Carolina. Her husband and daughters were both by her side. Surviving are her husband Mark W. Lehner at home; Two daughters both of the Denver Colorado area, Siovean M. Lehner and Jocelin P. Lehner and her husband Dean Pittman; Her sister, Laura Gonzales of Hanford, California. Celine was predeceased by her brother Albert Gonzales. Celine was the Sales Manager at The Farm House, Inc. in Landrum SC, a local equestrian supply and tack shop. She was also a faithful parish member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in Greer, SC. She was a graduate of Hanford High School, earned her Associates Degree from College of the Sequoias in Visalia California, then attended the University of California Irvine.

Due to the Corona virus, a small private graveside service was held in order to maintain the health of her many friends. There will be several "Celebrations of Life" held at a later date, one in South Carolina, and one in California.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the American Cancer Society, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 OR to Joyce Meyer Ministries at www.joycemeyer.org.

