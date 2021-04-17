Cecil Valle, Jr. passed away on April 7, 2021 at the age of 62, in his hometown of Hanford.
Cecil Jr. attended Lee Richmond Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Jr. High, and Hanford High schools. After graduation in 1976, he enlisted with the United States Army, serving 3 years, including over a year of service in Germany. In addition to earning a Good Conduct medal, he also earned Marksman and Sharpshooter badges. Cecil was honorably discharged from active duty in November 1979.
During his school age years, Cecil Jr. played Little League baseball, and in high school, was a part of the Hanford High football team. He enjoyed outdoor activities, whether it was playing sports, riding his motorcycle, day trips to Pismo Beach, or spending time at a park, especially when the beach or park time was spent with his children.
Cecil Jr.s memory, and his great smile will live on through his children, daughters Gina Standon, Ashly Valle, Eden Lyons, and his son, Cecil James Valle (CJ). He will be missed by his nine grandchildren, Amber, Mackenzie, Talan, Keegan, Gabriel, Alexandra, Asher, Avin, and Sutton, along with his sister, Gloria Emer and brother, Joseph Valle. To his many relatives and friends, he will remain a memory of happy gatherings and simple adventures.
Cecil Jr. is preceded in death by his daughter, Celena Valle, and his parents, Cecil and Angie Valle.
A celebration in memory of our love for Cecil Jr. will be held on May 1, at Mooney Grove Park. His family invites relatives and friends who wish to join us to call (707) 264-9776 for additional information and a park pass. Additionally, if you would like to share a memory or story please send to email demifi22@pacbell.net or visit www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com.
