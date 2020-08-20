Cecelia Garcia
01/30/1946 07/27/2020
Cecelia Garcia was born on January 30, 1946, in Laton, California to Jess and Carmen Alonzo. She passed away on July 27, 2020 in Hanford, California at the age of 74 years old.
Cecelia grew up in Laton and Armona with her four siblings Jess, Ruben, Teresa, and Mary. She met and married the love of her life, Danny Garcia at a young age. Together they raised their beautiful family of five children in Lemoore, California. Cecelia was an extraordinary wife, mother, and grandmother. Her greatest joy was her ever-growing family. Cecelia taught her family to see everything through the eyes of Jesus and to love unconditionally. Cecelia was a kindhearted, lovable, and caring woman. She had a heart of gold and a laugh that brought a smile to your face.
Cecelia is survived by her sisters Teresa Ariaz and Mary Alonzo, spouse Danny Garcia, her sons Tim Garcia, (Spouse Chrissy), Anthony Garcia, Patrick Garcia, (Spouse Laura), Mike Garcia (Spouse Jessica) and daughter Monica Garcia. She also leaves behind 21 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is now resting with her parents Jess and Carmen Alonzo, brothers Jess and Ruben Alonzo, and grandson Ethan Garcia (son of Patrick and Laura Garcia).
Family and Friends are invited to view Cecelias legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by Peoples Funeral Chapel
584-5591
