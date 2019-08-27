Cathy Chesnut
September 8, 1938 – August 26, 2019
Cathy Chesnut, 80, of Lemoore passed away August 26th. At her request no services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
