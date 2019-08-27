{{featured_button_text}}

Cathy Chesnut

September 8, 1938 – August 26, 2019

Cathy Chesnut, 80, of Lemoore passed away August 26th. At her request no services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

