Cathy Chesnut
September 8, 1938 – August 26, 2019
Cathy Chesnut, 80, of Lemoore passed away August 26th. A Celebration Of Life will be held at The Veterans Memorial Building 411 W. D. Street Lemoore Ca 93245. On November 2, 2019 From 2pm tell 6pm Refreshment will be served.
