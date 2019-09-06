Catherine Veronica Flores
September 5, 1942 – August 31, 2019
Catherine Veronica Flores, 76, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 31st, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her companion Martin Valle and her two sons, George Matthew Espinoza II & Joseph Anthony Flores.
She is survived by her daughter Catherine Espinoza, son Joshua, her son George Espinoza III, son George IV, her daughter Patricia Mendoza, sons Raymond; Ryan, daughters Alisha; Regan, her daughter Lisa Patton; her husband Jon, and daughters Kathryn; Sarah; Jordyn and her son Frank Flores, daughter Danielle, son Joseph. She is also survived by 8 great grandchildren.
She leaves behind her siblings, David Kuraitis, Cynthia Rakestraw, John Panter and Joann Lewis and numerous nieces and nephews.
Catherine touched the lives of many in her life. Lisa Brazil Bankston, whom Catherine loved as her own daughter, and Roseann Ordonez who always loved her grandmother Catherine.
She will forever remain in our hearts and prayers, as we will treasure her memory today, tomorrow and forever.
Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 10:00am at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St., Hanford, CA. Burial will conclude at Hanford Cemetery, 10500 S. 10th Ave, Hanford, CA.
Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Service
