Catherine V. Flores
September 5, 1942-August 31, 2019
Catherine Flores, 76 of Hanford, was called home on August 31, 2019. She was born in Georgia to Roseann and Cl. John Panter. Catherine enjoyed her days as a Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, teacher, counselor and friend. She met her first love George, in Atwater, CA in High School, and many years later she met her second love Frank in Turlock, CA.
Catherine moved to Hanford, CA in the 70's with her children, graduated from Business College and started working at Hanford Comm. Hospital, where she ended her career as a Business Mgr. It was during this time she met her soul mate of 40 years, Martin, who preceded her in death in 2015. Catherine loved music, dancing, puzzles, fishing, camping at the beach, playing the casino, and good food (especially cheeseburgers.) Catherine was a motivator, encouraging her family to work hard, never give up on their dreams and to always smile and be happy.
Anybody who knew Catherine adored her, especially her spunk. God knows that she loved her beautiful family more than life itself. She now sits in Heaven with her two sons, George II, Joseph, her mother Roseann and Marty standing behind her. Catherine looks down to earth, gazing upon her family, still guiding and laughing with them, kissing away their tears and fears, her love stronger than ever, shinning forever in their hearts. Until it is our time to join you, we will live our lives to the fullest as you wished, knowing that you are in Heaven keeping us safe, just a heartbeat away.
She is survived by her children: Catherine, Patricia, Lisa and her husband John, George III, and Frank, her Grandchildren: Raymond, Kathryn, Danielle, Joshua, Alisha, Sarah, Ryan, Regan, Jordyn, Joseph, George IIII, her numerous great grandchildren, her nieces and nephews, her sisters: Cynthia and her husband Leroy, Joann and her husband Richard, Deborah, and her brothers: David and John.
Memorial Service will be on September 11, 2019 at McNary's Whitehurst on Bush Street at 10:00am with Burial at Hanford Cemetery near the Tank.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.