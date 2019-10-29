{{featured_button_text}}
Catherine Mae Dill

Catherine Mae Dill

March 13, 1943-October 24, 2019

Kay, born March 13, 1943 to Jack and Nellie Davis. After fighting severe health issues most of her life she went to join the Angel's on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

She was a member of Kings Country Women's Golf Organization and the Lemoore Red Hat Society. She served on the board of the Women's Golf Association of Northern California and was a past member of the Kings County Guild Association. She had also volunteered as a scorer for the AT&T golf tournament for 15 years. She was learning to play bridge and loved all social aspects that were included.

She is survived by her husband Tom; son Tommy Dill and wife Amey of Cookson, Oklahoma; daughter Carrie Lawson and husband Drake of Lemoore; two grandsons, Trey and Jaeden of Cookson, Oklahoma; three granddaughters, Darby, Morgyn, and Rieley of Denver, Colorado; sister Sharron Lyall and husband Dennis of St. George, Utah; two nieces and one nephew.

The family would like donations to be made to The American Diabetes Association or the Lupus Association.

Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m. Church of the Nazarene, 726 East D St. Lemoore.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments