Catherine Mae Dill
March 13, 1943-October 24, 2019
Kay, born March 13, 1943 to Jack and Nellie Davis. After fighting severe health issues most of her life she went to join the Angel's on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
She was a member of Kings Country Women's Golf Organization and the Lemoore Red Hat Society. She served on the board of the Women's Golf Association of Northern California and was a past member of the Kings County Guild Association. She had also volunteered as a scorer for the AT&T golf tournament for 15 years. She was learning to play bridge and loved all social aspects that were included.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her husband Tom; son Tommy Dill and wife Amey of Cookson, Oklahoma; daughter Carrie Lawson and husband Drake of Lemoore; two grandsons, Trey and Jaeden of Cookson, Oklahoma; three granddaughters, Darby, Morgyn, and Rieley of Denver, Colorado; sister Sharron Lyall and husband Dennis of St. George, Utah; two nieces and one nephew.
The family would like donations to be made to The American Diabetes Association or the Lupus Association.
Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m. Church of the Nazarene, 726 East D St. Lemoore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.