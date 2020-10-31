Cary L. Berens

On Monday, October 19th, 2020, Cary Berens, loving husband and father of eight children passed away at the age of 76.
Cary was born on November 26, 1943 in Massillon, Ohio to Raymond and Loretta Berens. He received his college degree from Texas College of Arts and Industry (later renamed Texas A&M) in 1964. Cary used his degree and various certificates to work in the agricultural industry as a Pest Control Advisor, as well as in several other capacities within the industry, for over 50 years. He raised 5 children, James, Traci, Doug, Christi and Anita, with his former spouse, Tanya. On January 20, 1990, Cary married his wife Betty, where he welcomed her three children into his family, Wendy, Russell and Jon.
Cary loved to hunt, fish, golf and read books. He was also a devoted husband to Betty and an unwavering family man, never missing an opportunity to spend time with family or see any of his numerous grandchildrens sporting events. He was well known among his family and friends for his sense of humor, infectious laugh and smile, as well as his kind and humble spirit.
Cary was preceded in death by his father Raymond, his mother Loretta, and his two brothers, Richard and Ronald. He is survived by his wife Betty, his children James, Traci, Doug, Christi, Anita, Wendy, Russell and Jon, as well as an abundance of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11:00am, at the Hanford Fraternal Hall Association, 1015 N. 10th Ave., Hanford. Betty asks that rather than send flowers or donations to her and the family, please make a donation to the American Heart Association or the West Hills Foundation: send checks to: West Hills Community College Foundation, 275 Phelps Ave, Coalinga CA 93210 (In the memo In Memory of Cary Berens) or online at westhillscollege.com/district/foundation, note: In Memory of Cary Berens.#s.”
Family and Friends are invited to view Carys legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by Peoples Funeral Chapel
584-5591
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.