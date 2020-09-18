Carrie Vandersteen

Carrie went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 13, 2020; she was 94 years old. She was the oldest daughter of Jacob Vaalburg and Alida Van Keulen Vaalburg, born in Nieuw-Vennep, Holland, on June 7, 1926. Carrie left the Netherlands January 10, 1949 to join her fiancée in Southern California. He had gone to the U.S. a year prior. They were married in Bellflower, CA on March 24, 1949. Soon after, they settled in Hanford, CA where they raised their family. Carrie loved being a homemaker and serving in her church. George and Carrie made several trips cross country in their FMC motorhome. They were married 67 years when he passed away on July 3, 2016. She is survived by a son and four daughters; Richard Vandersteen, Ellen Fagundes, Cynthia Scholtens, Verna Wiseman, and Laura Enriquez. They were blessed with 12 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Leen Vaalburg, Tom Vaalburg, Larry Vaalburg, Klasien Vaalburg and Corrie Schotanus.
A visitation will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 from 9 to 11 am at Peoples Funeral Chapel; 501 N Douty St, Hanford, attendance will be limited. Private burial services will take place by the family.
Family and Friends are invited to view Carries legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by Peoples Funeral Chapel
584-5591
