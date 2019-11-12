Carolyn Marie Burns
October 30, 1957- November 4, 2019
Carolyn Marie Burns It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Carolyn Marie Burns (62) on Nov 4, 2019. A native of Hanford, CA, Carolyn was born on Oct 30, 1957 in Phoenix, AZ to Monty and Victoria Williams (deceased). She worked many years in farm labor, most recently as a lab tech at USDA.
Carolyn is survived by her husband and soulmate of 43 years, Gene Burns Sr; children – Angie, Amber and Gene Jr; Grandchildren – Tyler, Karry, Sekora, Jasmine, Devin, Seth, Caley and Casey; siblings – Sharon, Ed (deceased), Juanita, DeLois, Evon and John; and many other family and friends.
All who knew and loved Carolyn are invited to a Celebration of Life on Nov 23, 2019 @ 2pm at 993 Fairview Pl, Hanford, CA. We will be sharing food (potluck style), stories, laughter and love.
