Carolyn Joyce Howard

August 8, 1939 – May 11, 2020

Carolyn Joyce Howard, 80, of Lemoore passed away May 11th No services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

