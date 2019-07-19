Carolyn Joyce Clark Kemble
Carolyn Joyce Clark Kemble, 92, a lifelong resident of Hanford, passed away on July 16, 2019.
Carolyn was born in Hanford, lived in the Guernsey and Lakeside areas until moving to the big city of Hanford in 1968. She attended Frazier Elementary School and Hanford High, graduating with the class of 1945.
She met her husband, Elwood, while he worked summers for her aunt and uncle at the Clark Dairy Farm. She enticed him to move from Southern California to the Lakeside area and they were married in Yuma, Arizona in 1946. She worked at Lakeside School in the office and also was a part-time bus driver.
She was a daily parts runner for Elwood's auto shop. She would hit every wrecking yard and/or auto parts store in Kings and Tulare Counties looking for just that right part. She knew more about cars than most and could talk the talk with the best of them.
She was a member of Lakeside Community Church.
Carolyn was a devoted friend to many. While she was able to drive, she made daily/weekly visits to her friends who weren't able to get out. After she was no longer able to drive, she made it her responsibility to make daily calls to friends just to make sure life was well with them.
She was a happy person who always had a smile on her face. She could be a bit feisty, but she meant no harm.
She is survived by her two children Dennis Kemble (Gail) and Nancy LeFevre (Steve).
The family would like to thank Maddy, Stephanie, Sheral, Kim, Brenda, Dana and Cherish for their devotion to mom for the past couple of years allowing her to stay in her home and to the awesome staff at Hanford Post Acute for their dedication and compassion to mom during her stay.
Family and Friends are invited to view Carolyn's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel
584-5591
