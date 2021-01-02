You have permission to edit this article.
Caroline Jeff
Caroline Jeff

May 14, 1938 December 27, 2020

Caroline Jeff of the Santa Rosa Rancheria passed away Sunday, December 27th in Visalia. Caroline was born to Mike and Ramona Jeff and grew up on the Santa Rosa Rancheria. Caroline was a proud member and elder of the Tachi Yokut Tribe.

Caroline is survived by her 9 children: Bill Davis, Carol Davis, Connie Saldivar, Nancie Saldivar, Andres Saldivar, Faron Gutierrez, Cynthia Gutierrez, Mike Gutierrez and Rafaella Martinez, along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her children: Sharon Saldivar, Jesse Gutierrez and Robert Gutierrez.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 4th at 5:00 P.M. at her home on the Santa Rosa Rancheria. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, January 5th at 10:00 A.M. at the Santa Rosa Rancheria Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

