Carole Ann Harrah
0 entries

Carole Ann Harrah

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Carole Ann Harrah

July 21, 1944 – March 8, 2020

Carole Ann Harrah, 75, of Lemoore passed away March 8th. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 20th at 10:30 A.M. at Sunflower Fields, 9660 18th Ave. in Lemoore. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

To send flowers to the family of Carole Harrah, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 20
Service
Friday, March 20, 2020
10:30AM
Sunflower Fields
9660 18th Ave.
LEMOORE, CA 93245
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News