Carole Ann Harrah
You have free articles remaining.
July 21, 1944 – March 8, 2020
Carole Ann Harrah, 75, of Lemoore passed away March 8th. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 20th at 10:30 A.M. at Sunflower Fields, 9660 18th Ave. in Lemoore. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
To send flowers to the family of Carole Harrah, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 20
Service
Friday, March 20, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
Sunflower Fields
9660 18th Ave.
LEMOORE, CA 93245
9660 18th Ave.
LEMOORE, CA 93245
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.