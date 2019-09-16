{{featured_button_text}}

Carol S. Ward

June 10, 1950 – September 11, 2019

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Carol S. Ward, 69, of Hanford passed away on September 11, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18th from 5-7 pm and the Funeral Service will be Thursday, September 19th at 10 am at People's Funeral Chapel. Burial to follow at Hanford Cemetery.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments