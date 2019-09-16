Carol S. Ward
June 10, 1950 – September 11, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Carol S. Ward, 69, of Hanford passed away on September 11, 2019. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18th from 5-7 pm and the Funeral Service will be Thursday, September 19th at 10 am at People's Funeral Chapel. Burial to follow at Hanford Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.