Carol Jean Hackett
Carol Jean Hackett

Carol Jean Hackett

May 18, 1931 – April 30, 2020

Carol Jean Hackett, 88, of Hanford, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Arrangements under the direction of People's Funeral Chapel.

