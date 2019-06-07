{{featured_button_text}}
Carol Ann Curry

Carol Ann Curry

September 19, 1952 – May 29, 2019

Carol Ann Curry passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her home in Hanford, California.

She was born on September 19, 1952 to Hubert Edgar & Frances De Lee (Arbuckle) Weeks in French Camp, California. Carol was a lovely homemaker, wife and mother all her life.

Carol leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband Glenn Curry and two daughters; Chontelle & Frank Wearstler and Marie & Jacob Smith and one son; Nicklas Curry along with five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Carol will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, June 17th at 10am at Grangeville Cemetery; 10428 14th Ave, Armona, CA 93202.

Family and Friends are invited to view Carol's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family.

Services by People's Funeral Chapel 559-584-5591.

