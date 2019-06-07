Carol Ann Curry
September 19, 1952 – May 29, 2019
Carol Ann Curry passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her home in Hanford, California.
She was born on September 19, 1952 to Hubert Edgar & Frances De Lee (Arbuckle) Weeks in French Camp, California. Carol was a lovely homemaker, wife and mother all her life.
Carol leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband Glenn Curry and two daughters; Chontelle & Frank Wearstler and Marie & Jacob Smith and one son; Nicklas Curry along with five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Carol will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, June 17th at 10am at Grangeville Cemetery; 10428 14th Ave, Armona, CA 93202.
Family and Friends are invited to view Carol's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 559-584-5591.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.